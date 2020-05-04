Coronavirus update: Pa. congressman calls for ‘mandatory testing’

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 51,615 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 126,744 cases in New Jersey and 5,208 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 15,854 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 2,748, New Jersey’s is at 7,871, and Delaware’s is at 177. Philadelphia’s death toll is 727.

Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.