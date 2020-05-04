Coronavirus update: Pa. congressman calls for ‘mandatory testing’
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 51,615 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 126,744 cases in New Jersey and 5,208 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 15,854 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 2,748, New Jersey’s is at 7,871, and Delaware’s is at 177. Philadelphia’s death toll is 727.
Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.
Evans calls for ‘mandatory testing’ in Black community
Appearing on WHYY’s Radio Times, U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans (D-PA) said Monday that the nation’s focus should be on “mandatory testing” for the new coronavirus, “particularly in the African-American community.”
Disproportionately large numbers of African-Americans in Philadelphia have died from COVID-19, according to city data.
Evans also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to halt the federal judicial nomination process and redirect that attention toward testing.
“It’s a question of priorities,” said Evans. “Where do you invest the dollars that you have?”
Evans did not say how much money such a switch would generate for testing.
McConnell has indicated that he will prioritize judicial appointments when the Senate reconvenes.