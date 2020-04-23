Wolf offers clarification on his new plan to reopen Pa. 

By that measure the hardest-hit county, Philadelphia — population roughly 1.584 million — would need to report an average of about 792 daily cases or fewer over 14 days in order to begin reopening. Over the past two weeks, the city has averaged about 343 cases per 100,000 people, which is nearly seven times higher than Wolf’s target.

The next hardest-hit county, Montgomery, has averaged roughly 159 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks — more than triple the target.

Wolf didn’t say whether the state has estimated the length of time it will take those counties to begin getting back to normal. But he did say that even in counties that have far fewer cases, any decision to reopen will be flexible and based on the county’s specific circumstances.

“I’m laying out, the Department of Health is laying out, objective criteria that are not meant to be, OK this is a hard and fast rule,” Wolf said. “We’re going to have to make subjective decisions.”

He used the specific example of Erie County, which already would fit the criteria to reopen, but is in relatively close proximity to more populous cities like Pittsburgh and Cleveland and is sometimes a shopping destination for people who live in those cities.

“Erie County as a whole might have great numbers in terms of cases, but those numbers are based on a stay-at-home order, so that’s a fairly static picture,” he said. “If all of a sudden you change that and people are coming in from Cleveland … all of a sudden the numbers in Erie start to look different.”