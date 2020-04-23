Curtis Alexander estimates that since coronavirus lockdowns began, he has lost around 90 percent of the business at his South Philadelphia garden store.

“This is our busy season, the spring,” he said.

Garden stores — even ones that sell food-producing plants — aren’t considered essential businesses in Pennsylvania and have been ordered to close. It is a point of contention in the industry — the Pennsylvania Nursery and Garden Association, for instance, is petitioning Gov. Tom Wolf to issue a blanket waiver letting the businesses continue operating.

Garden stores are the latest kinds of businesses that Republican state lawmakers have latched on to in hopes of pressuring the Wolf administration to let them reopen. They have drafted legislation that would reclassify garden centers as essential, as they are in some neighboring states.

Alexander’s store, Urban Jungle, actually received a waiver from the state that allowed it to keep operating. But he said it hasn’t really been the boon for his business that some GOP lawmakers seem to think it might be.

Most of the staff at Urban Jungle are furloughed right now. Alexander and his wife have been the only people working in the store regularly, and even then, mostly on the weekends, when they arrange curbside pickups with customers.

“I’m not going to endanger people — clients, employees, myself,” Alexander said. “I’m going to try to weather the storm. I may go bankrupt, I don’t know. I’m hanging in there right now.”

Business closures have varied widely by state. And though garden centers are the latest topic of debate in Harrisburg, they’re not the only category of closures that Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s House and Senate are criticizing.

Broadly, they want the list of businesses deemed essential and non-essential to hew more closely to a set of federal guidelines that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released in late March.

Some of the states that border Pennsylvania, like Maryland and Ohio, have appeared to rely more heavily on that guidance than Pennsylvania did. Ohio, for instance, based its definition of essential businesses on “all the workers identified in [the CISA memo] or any updated versions of [that memo].”