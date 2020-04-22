Coronavirus update: Quarantine brings cleaner air to Philly
Updated at 3:38 p.m.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 36,631 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 95,865 in New Jersey, and 3,200 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 10,643 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 1,680, New Jersey’s at 5,063, and Delaware’s at 89. Philadelphia’s death toll is 423.
Quarantine bright spot? Philly’s got cleaner air. Downside? Plastic bag ban pushed to 2021.
Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a new report published by the city Wednesday found three air pollutants have dropped since state ordered shutdowns meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Health Department’s Air Management Services published a report that found nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter, which can aggravate residents with asthma, have dropped 22% and 18 % respectively. Carbon monoxide levels dropped by 25%.
But the COVID-19 outbreak is delaying an environmentally conscious effort to ban single-use plastic bags.
The ban was set to take place July 2 but Mayor Jim Kenney said that start date is unrealistic under the pandemic. On Wednesday, he moved the start of the ban to January 1, 2021.
“This is not an announcement we want to make during Earth week,” said Kenney. “We know the climate crisis and plastic pollution remain two very serious threats to our planet and society even during a global pandemic.”
Once again, Kenney asked residents to not toss personal protective equipment, such as gloves, on sidewalks.
Delco furloughs 400 employees
Hundreds of Delaware County employees who cannot work remotely were placed on temporary unpaid leave starting this week.
“It’s a decision we made with a great deal of reluctance, deliberation,” said County Councilmember Kevin Madden of the move to put one-eighth of the 3,200 county employees on furlough. “Knowing what circumstances we’re all in right now, it’s not something we really wanted to do.”
Still, like many businesses, the county has seen revenues negatively impacted amid mandated business closures needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Madden said the 400 furloughed employees are those who can’t work from home, such as court administrators, because of the public-facing nature of their jobs and the fact many court cases have been suspended.
Earlier this month, the Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration froze the paychecks of 9,000 state employees citing similar telework and revenue issues.
Delco is the first local government in the Philadelphia region to make such cuts.
Park police and the county’s 911 call center did not see any furloughs, according to Madden, because they’re working “with all hands on deck.”
“We ultimately have to be stewards of the taxpayer. We have to make sure that we are making sure that the finances of the county are healthy,” said Madden, adding the employees will still have access to their health care and won’t have to pay the contribution to their premiums.
Pa. offers some loan deferments for businesses
As COVID-19 mitigation measures keep non-life-sustaining businesses closed, the Wolf administration is offering some additional relief for any business owners with loans from some of the state’s economic development agencies.
Payments on loans taken out through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority, and the Commonwealth Financing Authority (with the exception of PENNWORKS loans) will be deferred for three months, starting with April.
Loans from the latter two agencies are also pausing interest accrual during the months-long deferment.
“Businesses statewide have been cooperative and made sacrifices for the health and safety of their communities, and we are committed to supporting them through the next steps ahead,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.
As state reconciles data, more cases tied to Philadelphia
Philadelphia reported a significant increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, reporting 615 new cases, bringing the total to 10,643 COVID-19 cases.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said some of the new cases are more than 10 days old. The delayed reporting comes as the state continues to clean up case data and assigns cases to their corresponding county.
“A level case count continues to indicate that we’re making progress with our social distancing,” he said. “We’re no longer seeing the sharp increases we saw in the past. Still though, over 400 cases a day is many cases.”
Those in congregate settings continue to be ravaged by COVID-19.
Of the state’s 429 total deaths, which includes 29 new deaths reported Wednesday, 52% are among nursing home residents.
Five new positive cases were reported in Philadelphia jails, bringing the total number of active cases to 53.
Farley said Philadelphia hospitals continue to see increases in COVID-19 cases, currently treating 949 such patients.
Still, 31% of patient beds remain available, as well as 26% of ICU beds.
Temple University Liacouras Center, which is being used as a COVID-19 surge facility, has admitted six patients to date and expects more patients Wednesday.
Pennsylvania continues to see slowing of day-to-day rate increases
The state saw 1,466 new cases Wednesday, a 4.1% increase in total cases from Tuesday. Pennsylvania also experienced 85 additional fatalities, one of the lowest day-to-day increases since last Friday.
More than half of the state’s fatalities – 845 total – have been among nursing home or personal care facility residents.
So far, 5,337 residents in 407 of these long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, 617 employees in these facilities have tested positive.