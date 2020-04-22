Coronavirus update: Quarantine brings cleaner air to Philly

Quarantine bright spot? Philly’s got cleaner air. Downside? Plastic bag ban pushed to 2021.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a new report published by the city Wednesday found three air pollutants have dropped since state ordered shutdowns meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Department’s Air Management Services published a report that found nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter, which can aggravate residents with asthma, have dropped 22% and 18 % respectively. Carbon monoxide levels dropped by 25%.

But the COVID-19 outbreak is delaying an environmentally conscious effort to ban single-use plastic bags.

The ban was set to take place July 2 but Mayor Jim Kenney said that start date is unrealistic under the pandemic. On Wednesday, he moved the start of the ban to January 1, 2021.

“This is not an announcement we want to make during Earth week,” said Kenney. “We know the climate crisis and plastic pollution remain two very serious threats to our planet and society even during a global pandemic.”

Once again, Kenney asked residents to not toss personal protective equipment, such as gloves, on sidewalks.

Delco furloughs 400 employees

Hundreds of Delaware County employees who cannot work remotely were placed on temporary unpaid leave starting this week.

“It’s a decision we made with a great deal of reluctance, deliberation,” said County Councilmember Kevin Madden of the move to put one-eighth of the 3,200 county employees on furlough. “Knowing what circumstances we’re all in right now, it’s not something we really wanted to do.”

Still, like many businesses, the county has seen revenues negatively impacted amid mandated business closures needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Madden said the 400 furloughed employees are those who can’t work from home, such as court administrators, because of the public-facing nature of their jobs and the fact many court cases have been suspended.

Earlier this month, the Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration froze the paychecks of 9,000 state employees citing similar telework and revenue issues.

Delco is the first local government in the Philadelphia region to make such cuts.

Park police and the county’s 911 call center did not see any furloughs, according to Madden, because they’re working “with all hands on deck.”

“We ultimately have to be stewards of the taxpayer. We have to make sure that we are making sure that the finances of the county are healthy,” said Madden, adding the employees will still have access to their health care and won’t have to pay the contribution to their premiums.

Pa. offers some loan deferments for businesses

As COVID-19 mitigation measures keep non-life-sustaining businesses closed, the Wolf administration is offering some additional relief for any business owners with loans from some of the state’s economic development agencies.

Payments on loans taken out through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority, and the Commonwealth Financing Authority (with the exception of PENNWORKS loans) will be deferred for three months, starting with April.

Loans from the latter two agencies are also pausing interest accrual during the months-long deferment.

“Businesses statewide have been cooperative and made sacrifices for the health and safety of their communities, and we are committed to supporting them through the next steps ahead,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.