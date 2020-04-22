Coronavirus update: Students at Delaware State receive financial help
Delaware had a total of 2,915 cases as of 6 p.m. Monday — an increase of 186 patients, officials said. A total of 263 patients are hospitalized and 71 are in critical condition — both slight increases from the previous day.
Relief fund started for DSU students
A fund to help students at Delaware State University has raised $250,000 in about ten days. That’s a quarter of the $1 million goal. More than 800 Delaware State University students have submitted applications to get assistance, totaling $650,000.
So far, a DSU oversight committee that is distributing the funds has approved 216 requests for financial assistance. “Now is not the time to plant victory flags,” DSU president Tony Allen said. “For those who can, we need your help to ensure that these young people can continue to realize their dreams.”
“I could not be more proud of the hundreds of individuals, institutions, and community groups who have already given to the fund,” Allen said. “In just ten days, organizations like Laffey-McHugh Foundation and The Links of Wilmington; individuals like the Rossis and Louise Ballard Cummings; and our terrific Delaware State University Alumni Association have been a tremendous boost to our efforts.”
The first contribution to the fund came from Bank of America Market President Chip Rossi and his wife Tracy. The Laffey-McHugh Foundation made a $100K gift to the fund last week. The Wilmington Chapter of The Links, Inc. chipped in another $10,000.
DSU students left campus March 7 for Spring Break, expecting to be back at school March 16. School officials suspended classes as of March 12, leaving lots of students struggling with significant challenges.
Testing planned in Wilmington
Wilmington residents who may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus can get tested Thursday in the parking lot of Henrietta Johnson Medical Center in the Southbridge section of Wilmington. The screening will be co-hosted by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus from 1 to 3 p.m.
Millions available for Delaware nonprofits
Delaware nonprofits could get part of $12 million in funds when the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program relaunches.
Many nonprofits were shut out of the first round of the PPP because the funds ran out.
While the funds are not yet available for the next round of funding, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement says nonprofits should be in the process of preparing the application. The National Development Council has published a webinar to help in that process.
The money will be guaranteed to be available for Delaware nonprofits by the NDC with financial support from the Longwood Foundation, Welfare Foundation, the Jessie Ball duPont Fund and Discover Bank.