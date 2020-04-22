Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

When starting a new job, it’s nice to be able to ease into your surroundings and take time to get to know the people and work culture. But that didn’t happen for Dr. David Tam.

He was originally slated to take the top job at Delaware’s Beebe Healthcare in April after working as COO at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Instead, as the coronavirus outbreak started spreading in the First State, Tam began his new role as president and CEO on March 16 — just a few days after Gov. John Carney announced a state of emergency and issued a stay-at-home order for non-essential workers.

After four days on the job, Tam got a call from Carney’s office, asking if he would appear with the governor at a press conference at nearby Cape Henlopen State Park.

“My first question was ‘where is Cape Henlopen State Park?’”

It’s that sort of wayfinding that’s been the biggest adjustment, Tam said. “It’s just been a personal challenge for me to know where our clinics are and everything, because I’ve only been here for 30-some days.”