Delaware health system seeing huge demand for flu shot

A Delaware health care system says it is seeing “overwhelming demand” for flu shots this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beebe Healthcare has vaccinated more than 3,100 community members through 13 flu clinics, the Delaware State News reported Saturday. That’s about 75% of the total number of vaccinations Beebe recorded last year in more than 30 clinics.

This year’s total from Beebe doesn’t include its team members. More than 2,200 were vaccinated in a 48-hour period in September, according to the newspaper.