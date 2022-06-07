Coronavirus Pandemic

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addresses the media while wearing a face mask

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addresses the media in Harrisburg. (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The 73-year-old governor said in the tweet he has mild symptoms. He said he tested positive in the evening.

“I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster,” Wolf said in his tweet.

Wolf, a Democrat, said he will be following the CDC’s guidance to isolate at home.

Wolf tested positive for the virus in December 2020 as well. He was asymptomatic at the time, according to his office.

