Wolf asks Republican leaders to return to Harrisburg and pass school mask mandate

“For most of the past 18 months, the legislature has asked for my administration to defer to local governments and local organizations when making mitigation decisions,” Wolf wrote. “It is clear that action is needed to ensure children are safe as they return to the classroom.”

He added: “With school having already started in many areas of the state, the time to act is now.”

Wolf could not be reached for immediate comment. Jason Gottesman, spokesperson for House Republicans, said in an interview that the chamber has no plans to immediately return, and reiterated the belief that masking decisions should be made at the local level.

“We’ve been for local decision-making since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Gottesman, who also noted that voters earlier this year voted to curtail Wolf’s emergency powers, which was largely viewed as a referendum on the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.