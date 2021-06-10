Legislature votes to immediately end Pa.’s coronavirus disaster declaration

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Pennsylvania Senate has voted to immediately end Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus disaster declaration using a new power granted to the legislative branch by primary voters.

Republicans who advanced the resolution said terminating the emergency order was what Pennsylvanians demanded when they approved two constitutional amendments last month in what was widely seen as a referendum on the administration’s pandemic response.

Democrats countered with concerns about the legality of passing the measure before the election results are certified by the Department of State, and what the potential harms may be especially to low-income households receiving additional food benefits.

The resolution now returns to the state House for a final concurrence vote. Lawmakers in that chamber approved the measure earlier this week.