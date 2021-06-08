GOP advances bill in Pa. Senate that would further expand private school tax credits

Dueling visions of school reform are clashing in Harrisburg.

Top Republicans are embarking on a continued effort to expand students’ school options by increasing tax credit limits for donors who want to subsidize scholarships for students to go to private schools.

Gov. Tom Wolf and other Democrats are meanwhile fighting to bolster the state’s neediest public schools by routing more dollars into the commonwealth’s fair funding formula. They also want to impose stricter regulations on cyber charters — a sector that has been growing quickly and generally has a poor track record.

It’s a perennial conflict — but one that has become an even higher priority for some lawmakers in the wake of pandemic-related conflicts over how and why to reopen schools.

State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster), one of the lawmakers spearheading his party’s effort, said he believes reform is “critically important” given the “growing demand from the pandemic for the kids to return to school.”

Martin and other Republicans who control the state legislature have begun moving a bill that would dramatically expand programs giving tax breaks to companies that fund private school scholarships, and also circumvent school boards power to approve and deny new charter school applications. The bill passed out of the Senate Education Committee Monday.