Nine COVID-19 outbreaks in 100-plus Philly private schools since the fall, health department says

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

After five months of in-person instruction in more than 100 private schools in Philadelphia, health officials report nine outbreaks of COVID-19.

Among 1,700 operating day care centers, there have been 11 outbreaks, said James Garrow, a spokesman for the city Department of Health.

The experiences of the 125 to 150 parochial and private schools that opened could be instructive for the School District of Philadelphia, whose leaders are considering how to reopen public schools to a limited group of students for in-person instruction.

Superintendent William Hite has plans to announce Wednesday a limited hybrid reopening plan for Philadelphia district schools. Hite has said he would like to bring back students in prekindergarten to second grade. Hite decided twice before to abandon plans for some in-person learning after an outcry from parents and teachers over the summer and then a surge of the virus in November.

Hite has said often that the district is consulting with city health officials as well as experts at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in planning any school reopening and intends a regimen of COVID-19 testing and other safety measures. The district has a binding agreement with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers on safety precautions that must be followed in any schools that reopen.

Hite has also said the public should expect that there would likely be some cases in schools and that some might have to temporarily close after any reopening, as required by health department guidelines. Hite didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story.

The health department defines an outbreak as six or more cases occurring within 14 days in a school that aren’t traceable to close contacts outside of school, Garrow said. It is counted as an outbreak even if cases aren’t linked to each other.