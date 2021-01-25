As students return to dorms after COVID spike, Philly colleges implement rapid testing

Many college students across the country are now back in their dorms after winter break on the heels of a December where the Philadelphia region faced its deadliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, many area colleges required students to test negative for COVID-19 before they could move back into their residence halls and attend in-person classes. At Neumann University in Delaware County, 475 students opted to return to campus this semester amid public health concerns.

To ensure every returning student was able to receive a test, Neumann provided free, on-site, rapid testing to them as they returned to campus.

Freshman biology major Hannah Asaka waited in line for a test on move-in day earlier this month.

None of her classes are actually being held in person this semester, but she decided to move back into her dorm for better access to Wi-Fi and more areas to study, compared to her mom’s house in Upper Darby.

“For the most part, it’s more about space, because my mom also is working in the house and both of us trying to be on Zoom at the same time, and it’s like… ‘I can’t move. Like, I want to move’ because I have to be quiet and respectful in the house,” Asaka said.

She feels comfortable returning to Neumann’s campus with the testing protocols in place.

“I think I would just take my chances because, at the end of the day, I don’t really want to continue to live sheltered in the house when there’s a possibility for me to be safe.”

Lauren Regoli, a graduate nursing student at Neumann, helped administer the rapid tests. She’s seen the deadly impact of the pandemic up close working in the COVID unit at WellSpan York Hospital in York, Pa.