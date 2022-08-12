Temple makes masks optional for fall semester, but not everyone is happy about it

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The countdown to the start of another school year in the pandemic has begun. Though there are still hundreds of daily cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, most local universities are not requiring students to mask.

The decision has been met with mixed reactions, but ultimately Temple University says they are following what the city is doing. If the city changes course, the university says it will reevaluate.

“Majority of folks are very positive about it. Absolutely some are still concerned about COVID high risk, that’s why we encourage them to wear masks, and we have them available on campus,” explained Mark Denys, the senior director for health services at Temple University.