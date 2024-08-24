From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Temple University’s campus Friday, students and their families moved their belongings in carts to dorms like Temple Towers on Cecil B. Moore Ave. and the 27-story Morgan Hall on N. Broad Street.

At Liacouras Hall also on N. Broad Street, university personnel and parents held signs saying “Welcome” and “You got this” were accompanied by a Temple band.

Officially, this year’s crop of new students were scheduled to move in between Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 22.

According to Temple, the Class of 2028 consists of 5,000 new first-year students and is 50% students of color, the most diverse class in the institution’s history.

As of June, Temple had an enrollment of about 30,000 students.

In addition, the class has an average high school grade point average of 3.44, up from 3.39 last year, according to university figures released this week.

Gregory Mandel, Temple Provost, welcomed the students, faculty staff and university leadership at convocation at the Liacouris Center.

“We can’t wait to celebrate your creative voice and the talent that you will bring to our university,” Mandel said. “You are a remarkable and diverse group. You are from as far away as Mongolia and as near as North Philadelphia.”