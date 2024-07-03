From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After a comprehensive national search and input from the community, the Temple University Board of Trustees confirmed the appointment of John Fry as its 15th president today.

Fry has served as president of Drexel University since 2010. This marks an unprecedented jump between the top leadership positions at two of Philadelphia’s largest universities.

“I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve as the 15th President of Temple University, a globally recognized, mission-driven R1 university. Temple stands as a cornerstone of our region’s vitality — a vibrant and accessible anchor institution that provides transformative opportunities and positively impacts countless lives through its mission,” said Fry.

Temple University notes Fry’s many accomplishments while at the helm of his current institution.

“He has championed high-impact academic initiatives to increase opportunities for students and faculty, and prioritized student and faculty success. Drexel advanced several university-wide initiatives, including improving the teaching, learning and research framework to best allow for interdisciplinary collaboration and program innovation,” according to a news release.