Hundreds gathered on Friday to celebrate the life of JoAnne A. Epps, the former Temple University president who died last week at 72.

Tributes flowed in from officials around Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, many of whom turned out to the Liacouras Center on Broad Street, joining members of Epps’ family, the Temple community, and the general public. Graduate and undergraduate classes at Temple were canceled for the day so students could attend.

Danielle Banks, a Temple Law alum, spoke for many who got the chance to know Epps.

“JoAnne was a beacon of support, ensuring our success, affirming our potential,” said Banks. “This was true for so many of her law students, for us Black lawyers in the sometimes unforgiving legal world that she knew we were navigating on a daily basis.”

The energy in the auditorium was at turns sorrowful and cheerful, as speakers held back tears, cracked jokes, gave thanks, and said their goodbyes.

Testimonies focused on Epps’s many accomplishments and her dedication to Temple, social justice, aiding emerging lawyers, and boosting diversity in the legal profession. Stories of retail therapy, her gentle chiding of friends, love of gift-giving, trips to Tokyo, and more were told, adding a personal touch.

Epps worked at Temple for 38 years, starting as an associate professor of law in 1985. Four years later she became Temple’s associate dean of student affairs, a role she held for 19 years before being appointed executive vice president and provost. Finally, this April, she stepped in to become Temple’s 13th president. The obituary read at the ceremony noted Epps was the first Black woman to serve in each of these roles.