Temple names Richard Englert interim president in wake of Epps’ death
What you need to know
- Temple University Acting President JoAnne Epps died last week after falling ill at a campus event.
- Epps had taken the helm in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard.
- Wingard’s resignation came on the heels of months of controversy and concerns from key stakeholders about Temple’s future.
- Temple recently launched its search for the university’s new leader.
Temple University has announced a new temporary leader in the wake of JoAnne Epps’ death.
For the third time, Dr. Richard Englert will lead the university as interim president.
“Dr. Englert will carry on the work that President JoAnne A. Epps started and provide a steady hand of leadership while the search for Temple’s next chief executive continues,” said the university’s Board of Trustees in a statement. “During this time of deep sorrow, we are immensely grateful to Dr. Englert for answering the call, as he always has, to lead the Temple community forward.”
Epps died suddenly a week ago, creating a leadership vacuum at the university. She had served since April as interim head of Temple following the resignation of Jason Wingard.
Englert first arrived at Temple in 1976 as an assistant to the dean of the College of Education. Since then, he has served in an array of leadership roles, including being Temple’s 11th president, from 2016 to 2021.
“Dr. Englert’s career at Temple has spanned nearly half a century, highlighted by Temple’s development as a national leader in higher education, while remaining faithful to its mission of access and its unique role as Philadelphia’s public university,” the board’s statement said.
The university expects to complete its search for a new president by spring 2024.
