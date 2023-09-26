Temple names Richard Englert interim president in wake of Epps’ death

Temple University has announced a new temporary leader in the wake of JoAnne Epps’ death.

For the third time, Dr. Richard Englert will lead the university as interim president.

“Dr. Englert will carry on the work that President JoAnne A. Epps started and provide a steady hand of leadership while the search for Temple’s next chief executive continues,” said the university’s Board of Trustees in a statement. “During this time of deep sorrow, we are immensely grateful to Dr. Englert for answering the call, as he always has, to lead the Temple community forward.”

Epps died suddenly a week ago, creating a leadership vacuum at the university. She had served since April as interim head of Temple following the resignation of Jason Wingard.