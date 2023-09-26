Temple names Richard Englert interim president in wake of Epps’ death

The university expects to complete its search for a new president by spring 2024.

Temple University in North Philadelphia

Temple University in North Philadelphia (Mark Henninger/Imagic Digital)

What you need to know

Temple University has announced a new temporary leader in the wake of JoAnne Epps’ death.

For the third time, Dr. Richard Englert will lead the university as interim president.

“Dr. Englert will carry on the work that President JoAnne A. Epps started and provide a steady hand of leadership while the search for Temple’s next chief executive continues,” said the university’s Board of Trustees in a statement. “During this time of deep sorrow, we are immensely grateful to Dr. Englert for answering the call, as he always has, to lead the Temple community forward.”

Epps died suddenly a week ago, creating a leadership vacuum at the university. She had served since April as interim head of Temple following the resignation of Jason Wingard.

Englert first arrived at Temple in 1976 as an assistant to the dean of the College of Education. Since then, he has served in an array of leadership roles, including being Temple’s 11th president, from 2016 to 2021.

“Dr. Englert’s career at Temple has spanned nearly half a century, highlighted by Temple’s development as a national leader in higher education, while remaining faithful to its mission of access and its unique role as Philadelphia’s public university,” the board’s statement said.

