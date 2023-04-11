Temple University to name JoAnne Epps acting president

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Sources say that an announcement could come as soon as Tuesday that JoAnne Epps will be named acting president of Temple University.

Epps is a former dean of Temple Law School, a position she held from July 2008 until her appointment as executive vice president and provost of Temple University in July 2016.

She left Temple as part of a senior management shakeup by President Jason Wingard in 2021. He resigned March 31.

Wingard, 51, was appointed to lead the 33,600-student university in July 2021 and was the school’s first African American president.

He got the top spot after a 10-month nationwide search.

But Wingard’s tenure was rocky. He resigned after a six-week strike by The Temple University Graduate Students Association and the shooting death of Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald in February. Fitzgerald, 31, was the first line-of-duty death in the history of the campus police department.

The university is also dealing with public safety concerns on campus, the ongoing gun violence in the city, dropping enrollment and financial issues.