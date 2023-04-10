‘Temple has to succeed’: Where does Temple University go from here?

For more than a century, Temple University has stood the test of time as Philadelphia’s premier public research institution.

Like many colleges and universities, the pandemic has left a massive impact on student enrollment and financial woes.

But, a tumultuous past few months have left many key stakeholders wondering if the university has steered away from its intended mission.

“I love Temple University. I want Temple to succeed. And frankly, Temple has to succeed for the future of North Philadelphia — for the future of this city. This is one of, in my view, the crown jewels of Philadelphia. And it would be unconscionable that this not succeed as an organization,” said state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who received his undergraduate degree from Temple.

Kenyatta, who represents North Philadelphia in Harrisburg, said it has been a “tough time” for Temple. He doesn’t see most of the issues Temple is grappling with, especially as they relate to the pandemic, as unique.

Former Temple University President Jason Wingard stepped down from his post in late March. His resignation came after mounting criticism over the university’s handling of the Temple University Graduate Student Association strike and a period of increased violence around campus.

“All of these things have been really compounded in a way that made any president’s job tough. But I also think that former President Wingard was behind the eight-ball in terms of building the types of sustainable relationships that I think would have made him more successful in dealing with these challenges,” Kenyatta said.

Temple’s decision to cut health care benefits and tuition remission from striking graduate students back in February has left a foul taste in Kenyatta’s mouth. Throwing his support behind the union, he called the move “despicable.”

Kenyatta believes the best way forward is more state oversight. He is proposing a bill to increase the number of board of trustee members who are publicly appointed.

“I think that if we’re going to talk about the challenges Temple is facing, we have to also talk about [board of trustees] Chairman Mitch Morgan and we have to talk about whether or not we as the state, which gives hundreds of millions of dollars to Temple every single year, whether or not we have a large enough voice in what is happening in this moment and how we can right the ship,” Kenyatta said.

As Kenyatta looks to use the state as a conduit for increased oversight, the Temple Association of University Professionals is exercising accountability measures. TAUP is expected to take a vote of no-confidence in Morgan and Provost Gregory Mandel sometime around April 10. Prior to his resignation, Wingard would have also been included in the vote.

Hammam Aldouri, vice president of organizing for TAUP, said the university is experiencing a watershed moment. He said he had mixed feelings following Wingard’s resignation. While he felt Wingard’s vision of higher education was incompatible with Temple, he said many of Temple’s problems are bigger than just one person.

“I don’t feel like Wingard’s resignation is actually going to solve the kind of crises that the university is currently facing. Because I think to simply place everything on Wingard is to naively assume that he was the only decision maker in the process,” Aldouri said.

He said Wingard never sat down to speak with the union, despite consistent inquiries from TAUP.

Aldouri, who teaches in the Intellectual Heritage program at Temple, said faculty union members have expressed a great deal of concern about the state of the university. The TUGSA strike, however, put faculty on red alert.

He called the university’s handling of it a “catastrophic failure” and an example of the university’s inability to handle labor issues.

“It wasn’t the only issue, but it really threw all of the other issues into sharp relief. And I think it did for a lot of faculty, too, because all of a sudden they were thinking not only how is this administration going to relate to us when we enter our contract negotiation, but how do senior administrators actually approach problems? And so very many faculty felt that they didn’t actually approach problems effectively or in good faith,” Aldouri said.

From his perspective, there has been a lack of consistent communication that has drained stakeholders of a sense of confidence that certain crises are being handled with care.

Aldouri believes Temple’s mission for higher education — “top level, internationally recognized, accessible, affordable education for students” — is still intact.

“I think it doesn’t have a leadership team that is fully committed to that vision that already exists. So I’m not sure, right now, the vision needs to be changed. I think it needs to be taken seriously. And I think we need a new approach to how it is that it’s taken seriously and who’s actually going to be part of fulfilling that mission,” Aldouri said.