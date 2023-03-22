Temple University’s faculty union is moving forward with a vote of no confidence next month against three officials, including the university president.

Out of more than 900 union members, 84% support the no confidence vote against at least one member of senior leadership, according to a release from the Temple Association of University Professionals.

Among those in support, 97% support a no confidence vote for President Jason Wingard, 86% for Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell Morgan, and 79% for University Provost Gregory Mandel.