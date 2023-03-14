Temple graduate students ratify new pact, end 6-week strike

Temple University graduate students who are teaching and research assistants have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract, ending their six-week-long walkout.

The Temple University Graduate Students Association, which said Monday evening that the vote was 344 to 8 in favor of ratification, said the new agreement “addressed the union’s core demands of increased wages, more affordable dependent health care, reasonable leave policies, and better working conditions.”

Members last month voted 352 to 30 to reject another proposal that was reached Feb. 18 and to continue the walkout.