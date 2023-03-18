Temple University faculty deciding on whether to hold no-confidence vote on president, executives

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Faculty members at Temple University will vote through the weekend on whether to hold a vote of ‘no-confidence’ on President Jason Wingard and two top executives.

The faculty union held a meeting on Friday to discuss concerns about how Wingard has led the school since taking over in 2021. According to an email from the union to the faculty, they are concerned over falling enrollment, financial issues, labor disputes and millions spent on an executive suite and trips.

Students have concerns over safety amid growing crime around campus.

“I think he doesn’t really understand that there’s a lot of violence toward Temple students,” said Chloe Oswald, a junior at Temple University.