A possibility of a strike is lingering over the administration of Rutgers University as it tries to negotiate a deal with two unions representing the school’s educators.

Members of Rutgers AAUP-AFT and Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union voted Friday to authorize a strike following a 10-day vote. Rutgers AAUP-AFT represents full-time faculty, graduate workers, postdoctoral associates, and counselors, while the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union represents part-time lecturers.

A strike authorization does not mean that the educators will walk from the classroom. While students are on spring break this week, the two sides will be at the negotiating table.

If the educators strike, it would affect all three campuses – Camden, Newark, and New Brunswick – and be the first faculty strike in the school’s 256-year history.

Todd Wolfson, general vice president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT and an associate professor of media studies, said the unions want to avoid a strike.

“There’s never been a strike of faculty at this university and we do not want to strike,” he said. “We want our students to be educated and we want to be in the classroom. We want to be in our labs. We want to be doing our research.”

Both unions have been working without a contract since July.

Wolfson said their demands are focused on “the most vulnerable workers at the university that we represent.” The unions want adjunct faculty to receive the same pay per class as full-time, non-tenure track faculty members. They also want adjunct members to have longer-term contracts.

The unions are also calling for a living wage for graduate workers; from $30,000 to $37,000 a year. They also want non-tenure full-time faculty to have more job security.

For all of their members, the union is seeking an annual raise of 5%.