The Rutgers University Board of Directors, with input from the Rutgers Board of Trustees, has approved William Tate IV as the school’s new president, concluding a nationwide search that began five months ago.

Tate, who has been the president of Louisiana State University since 2021, will take over as the 22nd president at Rutgers on July 1. He’ll succeed Jonathan Holloway, who served as president for five years.

“When the presidential search committee began the search for Rutgers’ next president, with community input, we sought a transformative leader who embodies Rutgers’ values and our multi-campus identity, someone who is intentional, collaborative and unafraid to think big,” Amy L. Towers, Board of Governors chair, said in a statement.

“Dr. Tate is that extraordinary leader, a scholar, an innovator and a transformative force whose vision will unite academic excellence with public impact,” she said.