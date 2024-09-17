From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The president of Rutgers University has announced he will resign next summer.

Jonathan Holloway would have completed five years in that role on June 30, 2025. He is the university’s 21st president.

“This decision is my own and reflects my own rumination about how best to be of service,” Holloway said Tuesday in a message posted on the Rutgers University website.

The Governing Boards of the University will now launch a nationwide search to find his replacement.

Holloway became president in the summer of 2020, when all classes became remote because of the COVID pandemic. Rutgers became the first university in the country to require students to get a COVID vaccine before returning to the classroom.

A lawsuit seeking to overturn the mandate failed, and many colleges and universities nationwide followed the lead, instituting the same vaccine requirement.