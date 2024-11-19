From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The head of the Camden City School District said she is not going anywhere “unless God allows it.”

State School Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs responded to the letter to Acting Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer from five elected officials, including School Advisory Board President N’Namdee Nelson, urging him to replace McCombs. They said the city “would benefit from new leadership.”

The letter was first reported by New Jersey Globe.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, City Council President Angel Fuentes, Assemblyman William Spearman and state Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez were the other signatories.

McCombs made her remarks last week during a special school board meeting to fill two vacancies.

“As long as I am here in this space and this place, I will serve and do everything that I possibly can to make sure that our young people can get what they need,” she said. “Am I perfect? Absolutely not, absolutely not. I am not perfect. What I inherited, we’ve done the best that we could with it.”

Camden’s schools have been under state control for more than a decade. Since the takeover, the district has made modest gains in graduation and dropout rates. According to the latest data available, 10.8% of all city students met expectations in language arts, compared to 51.3% across the state, and 10% met expectations in math, compared to 38.2% statewide on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment.

The elected leaders wrote to Dehmer that Camden is on the cusp of growth and opportunity and the school district needs a new leader “to guide our school district toward the best possible student educational outcomes,” according to New Jersey Globe.

WHYY News has not received a comment or a response from the state Department of Education regarding the letter to Dehmer.