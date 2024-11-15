2 selected to serve on Camden’s advisory school board

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Camden City School District’s advisory board has selected Derrick Gallashaw and Gabriel Camacho to serve on the board through January 2026.

Gallashaw is the senior director of Mighty Writers in Camden, a nonprofit that holds writing workshops for kids. He said a school board should work on policies and programs that go towards helping students thrive.

Camacho is the director of code enforcement for the city of Camden. He served for more than two decades as a police officer in Camden for both the old city-run force and the current agency managed by the county. He moved to Harissonburg, Virginia between his time in Camden, where he recently served as the top cop.

Camacho said being a board member is crucial in representing the community and advocating for students in the city.

Once background checks are completed, they will assume the remaining terms of former Board President Wasim Muhammad and Nyemah Gillespie, both of whom stepped down in September.

Muhammad was pressured to resign by residents and state officials following the district settling a civil suit that stemmed from allegations that Muhammad fostered a sexually hostile learning environment when he was a middle school teacher in the mid-1990s.