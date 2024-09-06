A jury rejected the claim that Muhammad attacked Robinson, but held Muhammad and the district liable for “willful misconduct,” “negligence in supervising Muhammad” and for permitting “a sexually hostile educational environment.”

The district settled the lawsuit for $2 million. Muhammad has steadfastly refused to resign.

Antionette Miles, state director of New Jersey Working Families Party, called McCombs’ call “a critical moment for members of the Camden community,” adding, “it’s long past time for Wasim Muhammad to resign from the Camden City School Board.”

“We welcome this move from the superintendent, who has listened to the concerned residents, parents and students in the city of Camden by calling on Wasim Muhammad to step down from his seat on the school board,” she said. “We now need the rest of the Camden School Advisory Board, the mayor and city council members to also echo that call.”

Jeff Fritz, Robinson’s attorney, said leaving it up to Muhammad is “simply not enough.”

“While Superintendent McComb’s request that Advisory Board President Muhammad voluntarily resign is a positive step, we believe the District and Superintendent have the power to terminate him right now,” Fritz said. “They should fire him immediately.”

According to Lester Taylor, the board’s solicitor, neither the board nor McCombs has the authority to remove Muhammad. A board member can only be removed if they get a criminal conviction, miss three consecutive meetings or reside outside the district.

Acting Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer added his own call for Muhammed to step down. He said McCombs’ statement reinforces Gov. Phil Murphy’s call for Muhammed to resign earlier this year, when the civil case was first reported.

“I firmly believe that the Camden community deserves to start the school year focused on providing excellent educational opportunities for their students rather than focused on unnecessary and harmful distractions,” Dehmer said.

Maggie Garbarino, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said Murphy “continues to believe that [Muhammad] should resign.”

“The appalling and heinous allegations levied against Mr. Muhammad jeopardize his ability to effectively serve the Camden City School District,” she said.

Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen has not responded to a request for comment.