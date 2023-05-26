Temple University students can earn class credits by working as Philadelphia lifeguard
There are six city pools, one within a mile radius of the North Philadelphia-based campus.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
As summer inches closer, the City of Philadelphia has a new partnership with Temple University to beef up its lifeguard roster.
Undergraduate students at Temple University can now earn three credits by spending their summer on a city pool deck.
There are six city pools, one within a mile radius of the North Philadelphia-based campus. Candidates are encouraged to enroll by June 1, which is about a week away.
To learn how to become a lifeguard in Philadelphia, click here.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.