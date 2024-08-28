Philly school district sued over Nicolas Elizade’s killing

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The mother of a 14-year-old who was shot and killed after a high school football scrimmage in Roxborough is suing the School District of Philadelphia in federal court.

Nicolas Elizalde was among several teens shot outside Roxborough High School in September 2022.

He and four other victims were ambushed by five shooters. The other teens who were shot survived.

Elizalde was not the intended target.

His mother, Meredith Elizalde, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the School District of Philadelphia on Tuesday, the law firm of Kline & Specter announced.

The law firm said there were no security, law enforcement, or school district personnel in the area where the shooting occurred.

The lawsuit alleges the district “organized after-school athletic events without adequate security and coordination with law enforcement, pursuant to policies, customs and inadequate training processes that were deliberately indifferent to the serious threat of gun violence at these events.”