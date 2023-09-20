Vigil to be held for JoAnne Epps after Temple leader’s sudden death

A vigil will be held at the University’s bell tower at 12 p.m. The university said the entire Temple community is invited.

“This will be a time to reflect, remember and support one another during this time of grieving,” the university said in a statement.

Epps, Temple’s former law school dean and provost, was named to the post in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, the university’s first Black president, who resigned in March after leading the 33,600-student university since July 2021.

“The reason Joanne didn’t retire from Temple as she scheduled to do at the end of this year was her love of the university, her love of the community,” said Temple University Provost Gregory Mandel. He says although the loss is tragic, Epps passed away doing what she loved: serving Temple’s community.

“JoAnne was full of life, somebody who was super compassionate and truly cared about other people and had a wonderful way of pulling them all together and getting people excited about even a daunting task, making things fun,” Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Temple, told the Associated Press.

Gov. Josh Shapiro called her loss “heartbreaking for Philadelphia, saying she had been “a powerful force and constant ambassador for Temple University for nearly four decades.”

Mandel said the university’s Board of Trustees would meet Wednesday to “put together a plan for us as we work through this transition.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.