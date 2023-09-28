Public viewing to be held today on campus for Temple University President Joanne Epps

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The public is invited to a viewing on Thursday for Temple University President Dr. JoAnne Epps.

The Liacouras Center on Temple’s campus will host the public event from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The viewing will continue from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, followed by a celebration of life.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Liacouras Center’s garage and the 15th Street Lot.

Epps suddenly died after falling ill on stage during an event on September 19.

She was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m., the university said.

She was 72.

There has been no word on what caused her death. A doctor speaking at a news conference said she suffered a “sudden episode.”

A native of Cheltenham and a graduate of Yale Law School, Epps held leadership roles in national organizations like the American Bar Association. She was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia and was chair of the city’s first-ever Police Oversight Board.

Epps was named acting president in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, the university’s first Black president, who resigned in March after leading the 33,600-student university since July 2021.