JoAnne Epps, Temple University’s acting president, dies after falling ill on campus
Epps was named interim president in April following the resignation of President Jason Wingard.
What you need to know
- Temple University named JoAnne Epps its acting president in April following the residnation of Jason Wingard.
- Wingard’s resignation came on the heels of months of controversy and concerns from key stakeholders about Temple’s future.
- Temple recently launched its search for the university’s new leader.
JoAnne Epps, Temple University’s acting president, died on Tuesday after falling ill during a service on campus.
The incident happened during the Charles L. Blockson Memorial Service.
A university spokesperson says Epps was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A press conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. where officials are expected to reveal more.
Epps joined Temple’s faculty in 1985. She was appointed law school dean in 2008 and was named provost in 2016, a position she held until 2021.
The board held the unanimous vote in April naming Epps as acting president.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
