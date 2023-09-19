JoAnne Epps, Temple University’s acting president, dies after falling ill on campus

Epps was named interim president in April following the resignation of President Jason Wingard.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 19, 2023
JoAnne Epps

JoAnne Epps, former provost and law school dean, became Temple’s acting president in April. (Temple University/Ryan S. Brandenberg)

What you need to know

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

JoAnne Epps, Temple University’s acting president, died on Tuesday after falling ill during a service on campus.

The incident happened during the Charles L. Blockson Memorial Service.

A university spokesperson says Epps was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A press conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. where officials are expected to reveal more.

Epps joined Temple’s faculty in 1985. She was appointed law school dean in 2008 and was named provost in 2016, a position she held until 2021.

The board held the unanimous vote in April naming Epps as acting president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

