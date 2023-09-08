Temple launches search for its new leader

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

The search for the 14th president of Temple University has begun.

Temple officials announced on Thursday that they have selected a leadership advisory firm and assembled a search advisory committee, with the goal of announcing the new leader next spring.

“This is a transformative moment for the university, and with a team that will help center the voices of our community, key administration and stakeholders, we look forward to finding the right candidate who represents our institutional mission and can lead our great school into the future,” Mitchell L. Morgan, chair of Temple’s board of trustees, said in a statement.

Starting this month, the university will seek feedback from the community through listening and engagement sessions.

The Collective Genius, a research and strategy firm, will conduct in-person and virtual sessions with faculty, students and stakeholders to learn what skills and leadership qualities the next president should have.

The executive search firm Spencer Stuart will lead the president search. The firm recently led presidential placements at Penn State University, Loyola University Chicago, and the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to the search firms, there will be a 16-member search advisory committee, which will include representatives from the board of trustees, deans, faculty, administrators, and students.