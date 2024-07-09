John Fry will be Temple’s next president. Here are 6 things to know

Affirmative Action and the future of a more diverse student population

In an historic decision, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively ended race-conscious admission programs at colleges and universities across the country. This change left some higher institutions struggling to find legal ways to ensure diversity on campus. According to the latest Pew State of the City report, Black people represent the largest racial demographic in Philadelphia at 38.6% of residents.

Temple reports its institution enrolled the most ethnically and geographically diverse class of students in at least a quarter of a century. According to their data research, Temple reports that 45% of the Class of 2025 are students of color. This past academic year, out of the 30,530 total students, 4,707 were African American, representing 15.4% of the student body.

Fry would not comment on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding affirmative action, but he did share that he wants to continue the legacy of diversity on campus.

“Given the way the law is shaped, doing everything we can to continue that push, and really building on the substantial strengths. I think Temple has already made, and we’ve made good progress, but it’s a never-ending thing. So I would, I would just continue to emphasize diversity as a core pillar. And [a] differentiator and opportunity at Temple,” said Fry.

Fry said he supports programs that provide more students and staff of color opportunities, “That is part of Temple heritage, and you know access, you know, for all and an emphasis on a diverse student body and a diverse employee base.”

Climate sustainability

When it comes to a “sustainable economy” or a “sustainable energy system” on campus Fry doesn’t have a plan for Temple yet, but mentioned Drexel has worked to improve the sustainability on their campus. He said he would look at similar options.

“So much of this has happened quickly that I really haven’t had a chance to dig into sustainability practices. You know we have it, we have something called the Environmental Collaboratory at Drexel, which is a large multidisciplinary sort of Hub for faculty and students, both academically, but also civically, to sort of practice more sustainable practices at the university and also to do so in the context of both teaching and research. People are talking about these issues and then people are acting on those issues. So I would hope that there are plenty of opportunities for that kind of convening and that kind of action at Temple,” Fry said.

What next for the North Philly Community?

Temple University is located in North Philadelphia and surrounded by homes and residents who will be impacted by many decisions the university makes. Fry said he hopes to meet with community leaders and plans to collaborate to ensure they can voice their opinions and utilize the resources and opportunities available at the school. Fry said Temple will continue to play a vital role in the local community and economy.

“It’s a great anchor institution that means so much to neighbors, who are living, you know, in the areas surrounding Temple and the anchor mission is something in particular that really resonates with me. I’ve tried during my years at Drexel to make sure that it fulfills all the promise that a great anchor institution would. And I know the Temple has that same capacity,” Fry said.