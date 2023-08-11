Temple University is rolling out a new personal safety app Monday, which will replace the one launched last February.

TUSafe retains all of the features from the previous app, including the ability to call Temple Police and 911, or start a virtual safe walk.

It also includes new features, like the ability to report crimes, and provides real-time tracking for FLIGHT, the university’s shuttle loop service that transports students around the main campus patrol zone. Students can also access the university’s walking escort service.

In a press release, Temple Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin encouraged everyone on campus to download the app and “become familiar with its capabilities.”

“This app has the ability to keep Temple students, faculty and staff connected to public safety and resources, but for that to happen, our community members have to take the first step in adding the app to their mobile devices,” Griffin said.

Multiple schools around the country use the same app, including Boston College, Princeton University, New York University, The University of California, Los Angeles, and Virginia Tech.