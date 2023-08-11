Temple University launches new on-campus safety app
Updated features include the ability to report crimes and real-time tracking of the university’s shuttle loop service.
Temple University is rolling out a new personal safety app Monday, which will replace the one launched last February.
TUSafe retains all of the features from the previous app, including the ability to call Temple Police and 911, or start a virtual safe walk.
It also includes new features, like the ability to report crimes, and provides real-time tracking for FLIGHT, the university’s shuttle loop service that transports students around the main campus patrol zone. Students can also access the university’s walking escort service.
In a press release, Temple Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin encouraged everyone on campus to download the app and “become familiar with its capabilities.”
“This app has the ability to keep Temple students, faculty and staff connected to public safety and resources, but for that to happen, our community members have to take the first step in adding the app to their mobile devices,” Griffin said.
Multiple schools around the country use the same app, including Boston College, Princeton University, New York University, The University of California, Los Angeles, and Virginia Tech.
The new app will replace RAVE Temple Guardian, which was launched last year, and will be available on both Apple and Android devices.
Students, faculty, and staff will still be able to access RAVE Temple Guardian through the end of September.
Temple has been rocked by multiple violent incidents this year, including the shooting death of Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald in February. Just days later, two teens were shot near Fitzgerald’s memorial site. And in March, four people were shot across from the university’s football field.
In April, JoAnne Epps was named the acting president of Temple University. Former President Jason Wingard resigned after two years in the role.
