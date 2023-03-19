Police: 4 people shot across from Temple University football field

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Four people are wounded after they were shot just feet from student housing on Temple University’s main campus.

It’s the latest burst of violence rattling the community.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the shadow of Temple’s football practice facility.

The Action Cam was on scene where you could see bullet holes in the window of a hookah lounge which sits below student housing at 10th and Diamond Streets.

Temple University tells Action News that none of the people shot are students at the university.

In a statement, Temple University wrote:

“Just before 3 a.m., both the Temple University Police Department (TUPD) and the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) responded to calls of a shooting in the area of the 1000 Block of Diamond Street. It is believed that a dispute may have started in The Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge when a security officer was kicking an individual out of the lounge. Once outside, the altercation continued to where there was gunfire, resulting in both the aforementioned individual and three other individuals being shot. None of the victims were students.

This remains an active investigation being led by the PPD.”

We are working to learn the conditions of the victims, and if anyone is in police custody.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.