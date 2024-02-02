From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Temple University will make tuition free for eligible first-year, full-time students from families with low income living within Philadelphia County.

The Temple Promise program will cover remaining in-state Pennsylvania tuition and eligible university fees starting this fall, according to a release. The funds are applied to a student’s financial account after all other grants and scholarships are awarded. The program will not cover food or housing costs for students.

Admitted first-year, full-time students residing in Philadelphia County with a family-adjusted gross income at or below $65,000 are eligible. According to Temple, one of the main goals of the program is to make the university “more accessible and affordable for students with high financial need.”

Other qualifications include:

Have a permanent Philadelphia address

Graduate from high school in 2024

Qualify for in-state tuition

Enroll at Temple University’s Ambler or Main Campus as full-time students (12–18 credit hours) working towards their first bachelor’s degree

File the 2024–2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 1, 2024

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen

Have a total family-adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less and have financial needs as documented on the FAFSA

In an interview with WHYY News Thursday, University President Richard Englert said data shows a “lack of finances is a major barrier” to higher education.

“We continue to look for ways to address affordability and accessibility,” Englert said. “Affordability and accessibility are key, and really central, to Temple’s mission. Temple was founded on the vision of really providing a world-class education to talented and motivated students regardless of their backgrounds, regardless of their financial means.”