Delco wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions with the help of green energy

In addition to a transportation overhaul, Delco officials would like to increase the use of combustion-free locally sourced renewable energy sources in residential, commercial, and industrial properties by 10% over the next 5 years.

County buildings alone consume nearly 260,000,000 kilowatt hours of energy. Delco’s residents and commercial buildings pump more than 3 million metric tons of greenhouse gases a year into the atmosphere.

Officials also have big aspirations in regard to open space and natural resources.

Delaware County is home to more than 7,400 acres of wetlands, 385 miles of stream, and 14,000 acres of protected open space. Being a better steward of the land and the water is a major goal.

Delco wants to increase the number of acres of protected open space and the total tree canopy area by 10% over the next five years.

The county also has the goal of all 49 municipalities completing a brownfield survey in the next five years. Only one has done so to date.

Can Delco make zero waste dreams a reality?

Delaware County produces a lot of trash — more than 646,000 tons a year. Just 37% of that waste ends up getting recycled or composted, which means the rest is burned at the Covanta incinerator in the city of Chester.

The facility has been a magnet for environmental racism concerns. The sustainability plan said the incinerator has placed an unfair burden on Chester and other neighboring communities.

Officials are targeting a trash diversion rate of 50% in the next five years. While not explicitly stated, the county’s recent adoption of a zero-waste plan would rule out incinerators as an acceptable option for trash management.

“That plan really serves to get a little bit deeper into those issues, and it has been referenced in our sustainability plan, but it’s really recognized that incineration no longer is in alignment with the county’s goals and it’s not necessarily meeting the needs of its residents. So, it has been recognized that the county would like to move away from incineration in the near future,” Yurkovich said.

She said the shift, however, won’t happen overnight.

Rounding out the sustainability plan is the focus on health and wellness. The county has set its sights on tackling air and water quality as well as food insecurity over the next five years with the help of the Delaware County Health Department.

While some of the initiatives in the sustainability plan are brand new, others have already been kicked into motion.

“In creating this plan, it was something that was created by the community, for the community. So, this was really created to be a document that all people in all levels of their sustainability journeys could really take something away from. The county had a data driven and community informed approach when making this plan, which really sought to not only inform the public, but also inspire,” Yurkovich said.

From Media Borough’s municipal composting program to Solarize Delco’s endeavors to help neighbors reduce the carbon footprint, Delco is leaning on community partners to truly accomplish its goals.

“We are going to be doing more public outreach, having webinars, meeting with people, maybe even creating like a little fast facts sheet or something like it, because it is a huge document and it may seem complicated, but this is just the beginning,” Martsolf said.