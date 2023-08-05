KOP startup looks to build electric vehicle infrastructure nationwide

The clean technology startup that builds wireless charging devices for large electric vehicles opened a new research and development laboratory in King of Prussia.

Jorge Rivé demonstrates the company's wireless charging system in a lab.

Jorge Rivé, a principal electrical engineer at InductEV, demonstrates the underlying concept of the company's wireless charging system. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

A homegrown technology startup in the Philadelphia suburbs has ambitious plans to build infrastructure nationwide to charge large electric vehicles wirelessly.

InductEV, formerly known as Momentum Dynamics, opened a research and development center at its 50,000-square-foot headquarters in King of Prussia.

Left to Right: Brendan Anulewicz, chief revenue officer, transport; Brian Callahan, chief financial officer; M. David Dealy, chief commercial officer; Barry Libert, chairman and CEO; Chuck Russell, Chief Operating Officer all cut the cord for a new research center in King of Prussia.
InductEV executives cut the cord at the new King of Prussia research and development center while holding the charging device used for commercial fleets and buses. Left to Right: Brendan Anulewicz, chief revenue officer, transport; Brian Callahan, chief financial officer; M. David Dealy, chief commercial officer; Barry Libert, chairman and CEO; Chuck Russell, Chief Operating Officer. (Courtesy of Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

For the past decade, the startup has been selling wireless charging devices to vehicle fleet owners from manufacturers to public transportation operators. Its clients range from Volvo to Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority.

Founded in 2009, it has grown to 65 employees. Its technology is already being used across 20 different locations across North America and Europe — and executives look to launch in Asia next.

InductEV’s technology uses a magnetic transmitter and receptor that’s 75,000 times more powerful than a smartphone wireless charger. There’s one device attached to the bottom of a large electric vehicle like a bus or truck and another device embedded in the pavement.

“It allows us to transmit electrons to the vehicle so the battery can receive it,” said Barry Libert, CEO and board chairman of InductEV. “No different than your phone.”

A model tractor trailer demonstrates charging technology in a lab.
A model tractor trailer is charging a small light as a demonstration about how InductEV’s wireless charging technology works. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

The wireless charging pad doesn’t require buses to stop either, instead vehicles can graze on electricity during a regular route which is a boon to public transit operators.

“What they’re finding is that they want to run the routes continuously in a closed loop,” Libert said. “They don’t want to [stop] to plug those vehicles in because they are expensive.”

Research and wireless charging technology are shown in a lab.
Inside a research and development testing demonstration at the headquarters of King of Prussia-based technology company InductEV, formerly known as Momentum Dynamics. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

InductEV struck a strategic partnership deal with ChargePoint, which typically operates wired electric vehicle charging stations across the country to expand adoption of wireless charging stations.

While the company has raised more than $100 million from investors so far and closed another undisclosed fundraising round recently, there are plans to expand even more — especially to work on infrastructure like microgrids. Beyond the devices, the company sells route optimization software leveraging artificial intelligence for fleet operators to reduce costs.

“We’re about to go to a very large round for infrastructure financing,” he said. “Instead of wireless carriers for your phone, think about wireless carriers for your energy. So we’re building out wireless microgrids across the nation.”

An all-electric bus in Wenatchee, Washington is charging wirelessly at a bus stop.
An all-electric bus in Wenatchee, Washington is charging wirelessly using InductEV, formerly known as Momentum Dynamics. (Courtesy of InductEV)

There’s been a push to increase the electric vehicle infrastructure across the U.S. as states commit to curbing contributions to greenhouse gasses from traffic — especially trucks and buses.

Michigan U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens introduced legislation this year to create a $250 million wireless electric vehicle charging station grant program to develop projects on roadways, parking lots, bus routes, and airports.

