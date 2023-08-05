Founded in 2009, it has grown to 65 employees. Its technology is already being used across 20 different locations across North America and Europe — and executives look to launch in Asia next.

InductEV’s technology uses a magnetic transmitter and receptor that’s 75,000 times more powerful than a smartphone wireless charger. There’s one device attached to the bottom of a large electric vehicle like a bus or truck and another device embedded in the pavement.

“It allows us to transmit electrons to the vehicle so the battery can receive it,” said Barry Libert, CEO and board chairman of InductEV. “No different than your phone.”

The wireless charging pad doesn’t require buses to stop either, instead vehicles can graze on electricity during a regular route which is a boon to public transit operators.

“What they’re finding is that they want to run the routes continuously in a closed loop,” Libert said. “They don’t want to [stop] to plug those vehicles in because they are expensive.”

InductEV struck a strategic partnership deal with ChargePoint, which typically operates wired electric vehicle charging stations across the country to expand adoption of wireless charging stations.