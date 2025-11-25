This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Time is running out to take advantage of tax credits that lower the cost of home improvements to help your household use less energy.

The federal Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit partially reimburses households for investments such as new exterior windows and doors, efficient heaters and insulation. The credit was extended and expanded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act under then-President Joe Biden, then cut short by the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed by President Donald Trump this summer.

Households have until Dec. 31 to make home improvements that can qualify for the credits.

“You should act on this right now,” said Jeaneen Zappa, executive director of the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance, a trade association representing businesses that do energy efficiency work in Pennsylvania. “This is a wonderful opportunity in the face of rising rates.”

Here’s what you need to know.