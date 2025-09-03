This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

If you want to install a heat pump or insulation in your home, you can get a federal tax credit to help offset the cost. But you’ll need to act quickly.

That’s because the “One Big Beautiful Bill” President Donald Trump signed last month ends these tax credits early — at the end of this year.

During President Joe Biden’s term, Congress expanded and extended the tax credits that reimburse households for part of the cost of appliances and upgrades that make their homes more energy-efficient. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, these tax credits would have been available through the early 2030s.

With electricity prices on the rise, it makes sense to take advantage of them soon, said Rich Freeh, executive director at Green Building United, a Philadelphia nonprofit that advocates for climate-friendly buildings.

“If you have an older gas furnace [or] older electric resistance heating, you’re getting fuel oil delivered to your home, you’re looking to make upgrades — now is a great time to do that,” Freeh said. “There’s still opportunities to get this federal funding.”