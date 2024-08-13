This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Taxpayers in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania claimed close to $500 million in credits for clean energy and energy-efficient home improvements last year, according to federal data.

Advocates hope to see the credits increasingly used to make homes more climate-friendly.

“The policy is working,” said Ari Matusiak, CEO of Rewiring America, a national nonprofit that promotes electrification and related government rebates and tax credits. “But the policy depends on people knowing about it and taking advantage of it.”

The tax credits — which cover home improvements such as insulation, exterior windows and doors, electric heat pumps and solar energy — were expanded and extended under the Inflation Reduction Act, the massive climate bill President Biden signed in 2022. For example, the credit for electric heat pumps rose from $500 before the law to $2,000 in 2023.

Taxpayers in the Delaware Valley took advantage of the incentives at a higher rate than the national average, data released by the U.S. Treasury Department shows.

More than 3% of households that filed Individual Income Tax Returns in Delaware for tax year 2023 claimed the clean energy or energy efficiency credits — a usage rate that puts Delaware behind only New England states and Florida.

Just under 3% of taxpayers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania claimed the credits.

The energy-efficient home improvement tax credits were much more popular than the credits that incentivize clean energy purchases. Nearly four times as many taxpayers in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey used the home improvement credits that cover investments such as insulation and appliances, compared to those that cover purchases such as solar panels, batteries and geothermal systems.