Federal dollars driving energy policy in Pennsylvania toward solar, hydrogen

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A flurry of recent bipartisan agreements by state lawmakers on energy projects and policies is sending a clear message: Pennsylvania is slowly moving toward clean energy but fossil fuels aren’t going anywhere.

The grab bag of initiatives that passed alongside the $47.6 billion budget required the backing of labor, environmental, and pro-fossil fuel interests and the lawmakers that align with them. Members say the deals were only possible thanks to an influx of federal cash greasing the wheels.

Capitol sources told Spotlight PA the final package was the result of weeks of horse-trading before and after the June 30 budget deadline. Republicans got some of their wishes including a new fee on electric vehicles and a bill allowing third parties approved by the state to review environmental permits to speed the process. Democrats notched a victory with the creation of a state grant program to help schools pay to install solar panels.

But most substantially, lawmakers passed a Republican-sponsored bill to set up an administrative framework for the fledgling carbon capture industry in a late-night vote.

It’s one piece of a massive effort to build two hydrogen hubs in the commonwealth, boosted by $1.6 billion from the federal government. The Biden administration is going all in on hydrogen as a way to fight climate change and cut carbon emissions.

But some environmental advocates fear carbon capture is a way for Pennsylvania — the country’s second-biggest producer of natural gas — to continue propping up the fossil fuel industry. The technology is also unproven and could actually make climate change worse, experts say.

Despite these concerns, some prominent environmental groups in Pennsylvania did not publicly come out either for or against the legislation.

“When the key environmental groups went neutral, it just left it open,” said state Rep. Danielle Friel Otten (D., Chester), an environmental advocate who didn’t support the legislation. “I think most people are just feeling the pressure to comply with what the governor wants, what leaders want, what chairmen want. Especially in the heat of the budget where people have a lot of goals that get squashed.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has pitched his own substantial plan to address climate change by boosting renewable energy use and capping carbon emissions. State lawmakers haven’t seriously considered either policy in the months since they were introduced.

Environmentalists, labor advocates, and lawmakers told Spotlight PA these proposals fell by the wayside largely because they were not fully fleshed out and too large to be addressed during budget negotiations.

All in on carbon capture

The Biden administration is spending billions of dollars to help states build sprawling networks of infrastructure to produce, store, and transport hydrogen and its byproducts.

Hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel, is only a truly green energy source if it is produced in a way that doesn’t release emissions. At least one of the Pennsylvania hubs plans to use natural gas to make hydrogen and implement carbon capture.

The process involves scrubbing carbon dioxide from emissions during fossil fuel production and then injecting it into wells underground for storage.

The new framework lays out the permits needed to dig an injection well, and establishes liability standards that say, among other things, that carbon storage operators can’t be held responsible for injuries from injection wells unless the claimant can prove the operator acted “without reasonable care.”

It also allows a driller to place an injection well over landowner objections as long there’s substantial support from other stakeholders.

Finally, it directs the state to apply for primary enforcement authority from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. If that is granted, it will mean the power to authorize carbon capture projects would rest solely with state officials — an arrangement some environmentalists have said could mean the wells don’t have enough safety oversight.

The hydrogen hub and carbon capture plans are enthusiastically supported by the unions that represent building and construction workers and fossil fuel interests, such as the Marcellus Shale Coalition. These industries spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to lobby lawmakers in the months leading up to budget negotiations, with fossil fuel groups such as the American Petroleum Institute and Marcellus Shale Coalition spending nearly $700,000 between January and March.