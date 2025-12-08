This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

As the federal government rolls back incentives for solar power, the city of Philadelphia is buying more.

The city has inked an agreement with Oriden Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Power, to buy electricity from a solar farm planned in Pennsylvania’s Clearfield County. The project, called Abes Run, is expected to be built and operational by the end of 2026.

Abes Run will generate enough electricity to power six City Hall buildings, or about 5% of the city’s municipal operations, according to officials. It will move the city closer to its goal of 100% renewable energy powering municipal operations by 2030.

“This is the next step towards that goal, and also at the same time, our commitment to keep energy costs low,” said Dominic McGraw, program director of energy and climate solutions in the city’s Office of Sustainability.

When Abes Run is online, 36% of the electricity the city buys will be renewable, McGraw said. This includes power from Adams Solar Farm near Gettysburg, which started producing 25% of the city government’s electricity last year, as well as renewable energy credits needed for the city’s electricity supplier to comply with the state’s renewable portfolio standard.

Purchasing power from new projects like Abes Run helps add more solar power to the regional grid, said Emily Schapira, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Energy Authority.

“This is really the most the city can do to develop local clean energy, make our local grid as clean as humanly possible and meet all of our goals,” she said.