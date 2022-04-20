A brighter solar future could come to Philly via excess energy credits

As part of Earth Week, solar advocates on Wednesday unveiled an effort to expand renewable energy to more Philadelphia homes.

Solarize Philly has already connected solar panels to 900 homes and businesses that otherwise may not have been able to afford the cost of installation. The mass shift to renewable energy has generated $15 million and translated into 100 family-sustaining jobs for the region.

The group hopes to expand its solar offerings to another 100 properties.

Solarize Philly has joined with Philadelphia Green Capital Corp. to set up the Save the Sun program, which allows people with existing solar installations the ability to donate excess energy credits to help those who couldn’t normally afford the cost of installation.

Nidhi Krishen from Philadelphia’s Office of Sustainability was among those who had already signed up for the program. She thought it was going to be difficult, but instead, found the process was quick and easy.

“This was one of the most streamlined and simple processes. I think we exchanged three emails,” Krishen said. “I’m good to go, and now the surplus energy that I generate goes to support other Philadelphians be able to access the same benefits that I enjoy.”