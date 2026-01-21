From firewood to solar: This Philly rowhouse has seen over 250 years of energy transitions
Philadelphia rowhouses were once heated with firewood. The only option to keep cool in the summer was to open a window.
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
On a narrow cobblestone street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood stands a three-story brick rowhouse that has seen a lot of history.
It was built around 1760 by merchant Henry Harrison, who served as mayor of Philadelphia two years later. The house made it through the American Revolution and survived the construction of I-95 just hundreds of feet away.
The home on Cuthbert Street has also lived through the many transitions in the way Philadelphians heat and power their homes: from wood to coal to natural gas. On the rowhouse’s roof, a set of solar panels covers the south-facing pitch.
“Life is about change and evolution,” said Jane Berryman, a wealth manager who purchased the home in 2014 after reading an article about it in Philadelphia Magazine.
“I turned the page, I saw a photo of the house and my scalp prickled,” she said. “I can’t explain it. It was a weird physical reaction. And I thought, ‘I love that. I want to live there.’”
More than a decade later, Berryman feels that she’s part of a long line of owners stewarding the home into the future.
“I just love the fact that all of the other owners have poured not only love into this home, but resources to keep it current with the way people live at that time,” she said.
A naturally energy-efficient design
The brick rowhouses like Berryman’s that came to dominate Philadelphia originated in northern European cities such as Amsterdam and London, said Charles Duff, a former restorer of historic buildings and author of a book about the history of cities where rowhouses are common.
In Philadelphia, rowhouses allowed people to live close together, within walking distance of centers of commerce and employment when the streets were difficult to traverse, Duff said.
“Your streets were a mess,” he said. “And so there was a strong incentive for people to live near the docks, and it got crowded.”
While the primary benefit of the rowhouse was density, Duff said its “happy side effect” is that it’s naturally efficient to heat.
“When they’re built in rows, they’re exceptionally good at conserving heat and sort of borrowing heat from one another,” said Bruce Laverty, an adjunct professor at Drexel University who teaches about Philadelphia’s architectural history.
Berryman has noticed this about her home at the start of each winter heating season. She said her neighbors like to play a “game of chicken,” competing to be last to turn on their heat each November. She said for many years, she held out the longest.
“I was very proud,” she said. “I could walk in here and not have my heat on, and yet the thermometer was showing me 67 [degrees]. And I could tell it was because my neighbors had put their heat on.”
Heating with wood, then coal, then gas
When Berryman’s home was built in the mid-1700s, it was heated by fireplaces, one on each floor. Today, they’re paneled over, with book shelves covering the old fireplace on the first floor.
“They were massive, and the one in the kitchen in particular was not just for heating, but for cooking,” Berryman said.
At the time of the American Revolution, Philadelphians heated their homes “almost exclusively” with wood, said Christopher Jones, a historian at Arizona State University who has studied the history of energy transitions in the mid-Atlantic.
“As the population grew, wood became more expensive, because it got somewhat more scarce,” Jones said.
Meanwhile, in the 1820s, the cost of coal produced in Pennsylvania began to fall, as canals were built to transport it more easily, Jones said.
By 1830, heating homes with coal was cheaper than using wood, Jones said. But many households delayed switching over because while Pennsylvania anthracite coal burns efficiently, it’s difficult to light without a stove.
“There was a lot of resistance to switching over, in part because you had to invest in a stove, which was an upfront capital cost that made it more challenging,” Jones said. “You had to learn new [cooking] techniques, and you lost some of the aesthetics of what the old things were.”
Efforts to make stoves more affordable and promote anthracite coal as the “workingman’s fuel” led to most Philadelphians heating their homes with coal by the mid-1800s, Sean Adams, an energy historian at the University of Florida, wrote in the Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia.
Coal was first carried in buckets to stoves on each floor, Jones said. Later, it was burned in a furnace or boiler in the basement, with warm air, hot water or steam piped throughout the home.
In 1940, census records show most homes in Philadelphia were still heated with coal. By 1960, oil passed coal as the dominant home heating fuel, followed closely by gas piped into the house by a utility.
By 1970, utility gas had become the dominant fuel in the city, as it remains today.
Berryman’s home is now heated with a gas-fired furnace. She said her heating and cooling ducts run through the old chimneys.
Similar to how residents of her home may have heated only the rooms they were using before the advent of central heating, Berryman uses electric fireplaces on each floor to supplement her gas furnace.
“Why are you paying big bucks to heat a whole house if basically — in my case — I hardly ever use the top floor of my home?” she said. “I want to be cozy in my bedroom. I don’t want to be shivering if I’m down here watching Stephen Colbert. So I tend to turn on the electric fireplace in the room that I’m in and within 20 minutes, bam, I’m at 70 degrees.”
No air conditioning: ‘Back in the day, you suffered’
While brick rowhouses are good at retaining heat, they are “awful” when it comes to cooling, said Drexel adjunct professor Bruce Laverty.
“During the summer months, they bake, and bricks will get hot and then during the darkness hours, they radiate heat,” he said.
Back around the time of the American Revolution, homes like Berryman’s would have been cooled simply by opening the windows.
“That was it,” Laverty said.
While the first modern air conditioning unit was invented around the turn of the 20th century, home air conditioning units did not become widely available until the 1940s.
Berryman’s home had central air conditioning when she bought it in 2014. She said she does not romanticize what it would have been like to live in her house during the time of the American Revolution. She imagines wearing the layers of clothing typical of the time, with nowhere cool to take refuge from the summer heat, other than perhaps a root cellar.
“Back in the day, you suffered,” Berryman said. “I count my lucky stars all the time that I have the [modern conveniences] that I do.”
A colonial-era rowhouse goes solar
In 2019, Berryman decided to make another upgrade that would further modernize her historic home.
“I thought, ‘Okay, I give PECO a lot of money every month,” she said. “Why am I doing that? And what can I do to not be contributing to environmental problems?”
She decided to go solar.
Berryman said she needed to replace her roof before the panels could be installed, and the system cost around $13,000. But she’s grateful she made the investment.
She expects the panels will raise the value of her home, and they’ve already lowered her electricity bills significantly. She now pays PECO around $15 per month in the winter and over $100 per month in the summer, which she said is less than half of what her neighbors pay.
“I’m just proud that this home can stand as an example,” she said. “Regardless how old the home is, if you have a south-facing aspect, you too can go solar.”
Berryman sees the solar panels as part of her contribution to the legacy of her more than 250-year-old home.
“You’re a caretaker, not really an owner,” she said. “You’re taking care of this for the next generation. You’re making sure the home stays current and keeps up.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.