New green job training prepares future Philly workers for climate transition

Electrifying old Philadelphia homes in order to address climate change will require skilled labor. A new training lab in North Philly aims to prepare local workers, by teaching them to install, maintain, and fix heat pumps.

Heat pumps do the work of both a heater and air conditioner. They’re considered a climate solution because they’re efficient and run on electricity — which can be made from renewable energy — rather than natural gas.

“We’re moving away from fossil fuels,” said Jackie R. Robinson, lead instructor at the Energy Coordinating Agency, which unveiled the new training lab Friday. “Everything here runs off electric.”

The biggest source of planet-warming carbon emissions in Philadelphia’s residential buildings is natural gas, used for heating and cooking, rather than electricity, according to the city’s latest greenhouse gas emissions inventory. Emissions from natural gas across all buildings and industry in Philadelphia grew 4% between 2006 and 2019.

The Energy Coordinating Agency’s new heat pump lab features a heat pump dryer, heat pump hot water heater, and several types of heat pump home heating and cooling systems, including ductless mini splits.

“What we want to do is get them all together so we can get our students familiar with all the different types of equipment, so they can go out and be the best technicians possible,” Robinson said.

The training lab will be integrated into the Energy Coordinating Agency’s existing HVAC training program, which currently serves a few dozen trainees, including high school students at ASPIRA charter school, said Christopher Petersen, director of business development at the Energy Coordinating Agency. The program aims to not only train workers to electrify Philly homes, but help Philadelphians access jobs that pay well.

The mean hourly wage for heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers in Pennsylvania was over $26 as of last spring, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.