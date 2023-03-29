Individual counties applied for funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Roughly $120 million was allocated to 64 of the state’s 67 counties, according to DCED. Adams, Perry, and Sullivan counties did not apply for funding.

Philadelphia is slated to receive just over $21 million, by far the biggest allocation in the state. The surrounding suburbs — Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties — will get about $18 million combined.

“We appreciate the additional resource and are hopeful that Whole Homes funding continues to be part of the state budget,” Jamila Davis, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, said in a statement.

Philadelphia will use the state funding to bolster existing city programs, including the Basic Systems Repair Program, the Adaptive Modifications Program, and the Built to Last program, said Davis. The money will also be used to create a Rental Improvement Fund, which will support landlords who need help making improvements to their properties, as well as fund workforce development initiatives in “green residential construction, HVAC, and related skills.”

The program, believed to be the first of its kind, was established as homeowners and landlords across the state continue to struggle financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic — and as the need for home repairs remains vast.